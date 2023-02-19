Expand / Collapse search

11th and Atkinson stabbing, Milwaukee woman dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee woman was stabbed to death near 11th and Atkinson on Saturday night, Feb.18.

Police said they discovered the victim around 8:30 p.m. She had already died from her injuries.

Milwaukee police are looking for the killer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 