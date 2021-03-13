St. Paddy's celebration incorporates COVID-19 safety: 'Good time'

Many people remember St. Patrick's Day 2020 as the last holiday celebrated before bars shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One year later, people celebrated St. Patrick's Day weekend once again at spots like Mo's Irish Pub in Milwaukee, where there were safety precautions in place.

Wisconsinites were getting their green, feeling the luck of the Irish on Saturday, March 13.

"Everyone is happy and excited," said Katie Hubert, Mo's general manager. "Literally amazing. The energy, the vibe everyone is happy."

St. Patrick's Day weekend at Mo's Irish Pub, March 13, 2021.

Mo's Irish Pubs in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa are extending St. Patrick's Day festivities over three days to help with crowds.

"All of our tables are six feet apart, and we are socially distancing," Hubert said.

The shenanigans wouldn't be possible without some safety protocols. The pub is teaming up with Stamm Technologies, using two of the company's COVID-19 products to keep celebrations safe.

"We’ve been using them a lot, but this is the first time we’ve seen entertainment venues reopening and using them well," Dave Stamm of Stamm Technologies. "It’s great to see everyone having fun safely."

Stamm Technologies' video hand sanitizer dispenser and temperature scanner

The company's video hand sanitizer dispenser -- a tank with about 3,500 swipes and a temperature scanner -- is making it safer for both customers and staff.

"You don’t need someone that has to man the door and actually take everybody’s reading one by one," said Stamm. "They’re actually getting close to somebody and touching someone."

Stamm Technologies' video hand sanitizer dispenser and temperature scanner

The scanner also checks that someone is wearing a mask. With all the safety precautions in place, Saturday bar-goers felt like they hit a pot of gold.

"We're ready with beads and tattoos and green beer and just to have a good time," Hubert said.

Mo's will be having the same festivities on both Wednesday, March 17 and next Saturday, March 20.

