St. Joan Antida spaghetti dinner fundraiser returns

The annual Spaghetti with Sisters dinner returned to Milwaukee's St. Joan Antida High School on Sunday, Nov. 7.

MILWAUKEE - A 66-year-old tradition, the annual Spaghetti with Sisters dinner returned to Milwaukee's St. Joan Antida High School on Sunday, Nov. 7.

The event brings the community together over a meal that features the school's famous meatballs – all in support of the young women at St. Joan Antida High School.

"We are raising money for our school and for our students. Everything that we do is about our students, so the more money and the more programming we can provide," said St. Joan Antida High School President Marikris Coryell. "None of our students pay tuition to come to St. Joan Antida High School, so this makes this school possible for all those students."

The event has raised more than $1 million since it first began.

As for the famous meatballs, the recipe is top secret.

