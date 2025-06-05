article

The Brief A former St. Francis baseball coach is accused of repeated child sex assault. Prosecutors said the crimes happened over the course of more than a decade. The victim was 5 years old when the varying degrees of sexual assault began, according to court filings.



A former St. Francis High School baseball coach is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over the course of more than a decade.

In Court:

In all, prosecutors charged 39-year-old Jeffrey Wuerl of Milwaukee with three counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child – two of which are for at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault – as well as third-degree sexual assault and causing mental harm to a child.

What they're saying:

According to a criminal complaint, sexual assaults of varying degrees took place between October 2012 and May 2025. The victim, who is now 17 years old, told investigators that Wuerl began "touching her inappropriately" when she was 5 years old and began "raping" her when she was 10 years old.

The victim said Wuerl began to sexually assault her "much more frequently" once she was 15 years old, per the complaint, and he stopped wearing a condom during the assaults.

The backstory:

The St. Francis Public School District said Wuerl was a junior varsity baseball coach who was released from all coaching responsibilities following his arrest. He was not a teacher at the school.

In a letter sent to families on May 27, the school district said:

"Upon learning of the arrest, the District took immediate action and the individual has been released from all coaching responsibilities and provided notice of restricted areas on school property and at school-sponsored events. Our staff has been fully cooperative with law enforcement and related agencies throughout this process. The District continues to support the ongoing investigation and remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and school community.

"The District understands that situations like this can be concerning. Please know the District will continue to monitor developments closely and provide any necessary support to our students and families."