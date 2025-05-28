St. Francis baseball coach arrested, released from responsibilities

article

A St. Francis High School baseball coach, who was recently arrested, has been released from all coaching responsibilities, the school district announced on Wednesday.

What we know:

In a letter sent to families on Tuesday, the St. Francis Public School District said the junior varsity baseball coach was released on bond. The school district later confirmed the coach was not a teacher at the school.

The letter to families continued:

"Upon learning of the arrest, the District took immediate action and the individual has been released from all coaching responsibilities and provided notice of restricted areas on school property and at school-sponsored events. Our staff has been fully cooperative with law enforcement and related agencies throughout this process. The District continues to support the ongoing investigation and remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and school community.

"The District understands that situations like this can be concerning. Please know the District will continue to monitor developments closely and provide any necessary support to our students and families.

What we don't know:

The school district did not specify what the coach was arrested for.