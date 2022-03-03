Expand / Collapse search

Spring break travel tips from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:58AM
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Spring break travel tips from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Officials with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and the TSA offer travel tips for those heading elsewhere for spring break.

MILWAUKEE - Officials with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) are offering spring break travel tips for those leaving town for sunny skies and warmer temperatures.  

This is a developing story.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kenosha Walmart disorderly conduct charges: Racine woman accused
article

Kenosha Walmart disorderly conduct charges: Racine woman accused

A 42-year-old Racine woman is now charged in connection with an incident that was captured on video at a Kenosha Walmart.

Fox Point Friendship Circle Ukraine Jewish relief fundraiser
article

Fox Point Friendship Circle Ukraine Jewish relief fundraiser

Sending help from 5,000 miles away, a Fox Point nonprofit is working to support hundreds of thousands of Jewish people in Ukraine by doing random acts of kindness here in the U.S.

UWM installs carbon monoxide detectors after Cambridge Commons leak
article

UWM installs carbon monoxide detectors after Cambridge Commons leak

UWM told Contact 6 that none of its residence halls had carbon monoxide detectors. Installation of detectors is now underway.