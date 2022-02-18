Sports betting at Potawatomi facilities; Gov. Evers signs deal

article

Gov. Tony Evers signed a deal on Friday, Feb. 18 allowing wagers on sports and other events at the Forest County Potawatomi’s tribal casinos.

The governor’s office and tribal Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. announced Friday the state and the Potawatomi have amended the tribe’s gaming compact to allow for event wagering. The amendment also extends the compact to 2061.

Gov. Evers issued the following statement in a news release:

"I am glad for the good work of Chairman Daniels, the Forest County Potawatomi, and the folks at the Department of Administration to get this done so folks can enjoy sports and other event wagering in our state while benefitting the Tribe’s economic growth. I look forward to continuing our partnership together to find new opportunities that support and bolster the Tribe’s success and our state’s success for years to come."

Gov. Tony Evers

The deal is still subject to U.S. Department of the Interior approval. It will undergo a 45-day review at the agency. The Potawatomi hope to open a sports book venue at its Milwaukee hotel and casino by the end of the year.

"The compact amendment is the result of extensive and productive negotiations with the Forest County Potawatomi Community," said Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld in a news release. "We are grateful for our continued partnership, and this successful negotiation will be a win-win for the state and the Tribe."

Potawatomi Bingo Casino

The state Department of Administration's Office of Indian Gaming and Regulatory Compliance oversees tribal casino operations and will regulate event wagering.

The governor has signed similar compact amendments with the St. Croix Chippewa in July and the Oneida Nation in December.