Southeast Wisconsin historic flooding; free cleanup supplies available

The Brief Lowe's stores in Wauwatosa and Franklin will be giving away cleaning supplies on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The supplies are being handed out in the wake of historic flooding in southeast Wisconsin. The supplies include sponges, flashlights, bottled water, trash bags, goggles and hand sanitizer.



In the wake of historic flooding in southeast Wisconsin, Lowe's stores in Wauwatosa and Franklin are offering area residents free cleanup supplies that will be available on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Free cleanup supplies

What we know:

A news release from Lowe's says the free cleaning supplies will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Lowe’s associates will host Bucket Brigades to hand out free recovery items while supplies last.

Each store will distribute more than 190 Lowe’s buckets filled with supplies. Each bucket is packed with sponges, flashlights, bottled water, trash bags, goggles and hand sanitizer to help with recovery and cleanup.

Local perspective:

Since 2017, Lowe’s has distributed more than 100,000 buckets and totes with supplies to assist affected residents.

Lowe’s area stores are all open and receiving regular shipments of additional supplies, including tarps, roofing, chainsaws, rakes and trash cans.

