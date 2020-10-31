Source: Milwaukee FPC member resigns, cites City Hall 'climate'

Another member of Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission is out.

Chief of Staff Tammy Majewski is resigning, the announcement coming on the heels of FPC Executive Director Griselda Aldrete and Commissioner Raymond Robakowski announcing their resignation as well.

A source sent FOX6 News a copy of Majewski's resignation letter. In it, she wrote that she was leaving because of the "current climate at City Hall." She went on to write that she has been the victim of bullying and racism and had filed a complaint on July 16. She also expressed concern over the direction of the FPC.

"Commissioners have lost sight of what the purpose of the Commission is," Majewski wrote. "They are not making decisions based on who is the most qualified and what is best for the City; decisions are being made based on their ego."

Majewski's resignation comes at a critical time. The FPC is in the middle of the hiring process for Milwaukee's next police chief. It is not clear whether the cluster of resignations will slow down that process.

According to the resignation letter, Majewski's last day will be Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Cavalier Johnson, president of the Milwaukee Common Council, issued the following statement regarding Majewski's resignation:

"Though I’m not intimately familiar with Ms. Majewski’s complaints, what I can say is that workplace bullying, hostility, and racism are simply unacceptable — especially in City government because our residents depend on us to deliver services on a daily basis. I would encourage further investigation into these allegations and wish Ms. Majewski well in her future endeavors."