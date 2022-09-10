Somers shots fired, man arrested: sheriff

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a man was arrested Saturday morning, Sept. 10 after allegedly firing shots toward someone.

Authorities were called to the Market Place Apartments in Somers where a caller said the man – identified by the sheriff's department as 24-year-old Jacob Sellers – had fired a gun at him during a confrontation. The caller was not hit.

The sheriff's department said Sellers left and headed toward a Sam's Club. Kenosha police officers found him near the store and took him into custody around 9 a.m. without incident

No one was hurt, and the investigation remains active.