SNAP delays strain Milwaukee County as demand for food surges

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits for November, but the money is delayed – leaving Milwaukee County and local food pantries scrambling to meet soaring demand.

What we know:

On Thursday, the Milwaukee County Board approved emergency food funding to help bridge the gap, a move County Executive David Crowley is expected to sign. County leaders say it offers only limited relief as families struggle to buy groceries and food pantries face overwhelming pressure.

Local perspective:

"Without the pantry, I'll tell you this, I wouldn't be able to eat," said SNAP recipient Simone Davis. "I’m surviving because of the pantry, thank God for the pantries."

Davis, who uses her monthly SNAP benefits to help feed her grandchildren, said this month’s delay hit hard.

"I didn’t get nothing. Nothing was on my card, so yeah, thank God for this place that helps me out," she said.

At the Jewish Community Pantry, staff say the need has doubled. Last Tuesday, they served 103 families – roughly twice their usual number of 50.

"Last week, we saw our busiest week in 50 years of service," said Heidi Gould of the Jewish Community Pantry.

That is busier than the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Recession and the 1980 energy crisis.

Gould said the need has been devastating to witness.

"It's painful to watch. It feels like it shouldn't be this way. And you know, I'm a mother myself, I don't think people should scramble to have to feed their kids," she said. "And at the same time, I feel blessed that I'm in a position to work with these volunteers and this community and the JCC to support the community."

To fill some of the gap, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved tapping into its own contingency fund.

What they're saying:

"We'll be looking at the need and where that is the greatest and it's just a start," said Supervisor Anne O’Connor. "It's a small amount. It's not enough, and that's why we're hoping this action will catch the attention of state and federal officials."

Supervisor Steve Taylor said all levels of government bear responsibility.

"At the federal level, they let us down and that's both sides of the aisle… And then in Madison they've also let us down," Taylor said. "There is billions of dollars in surplus and they're not solving this. My thoughts on contingencies have always been for emergencies and to me there's no bigger emergency than someone starving."

State data shows 231,000 Milwaukee County residents receive FoodShare. When divided evenly, the county’s contribution would amount to about 65 cents per person.

"Please donate," Davis said. "Please help, because it’s all we have."

Food pantries and local leaders are urging donations to the ongoing city–county food drive. Donations are being collected at City Hall, the Milwaukee County Courthouse, all Milwaukee Police Department stations, every Milwaukee Public Schools school and Fiserv Forum.