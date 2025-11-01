article

With federal food assistance programs stopped Saturday, a citywide food drive is underway in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin DHS on Friday said FoodShare benefits would be delayed as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Collection boxes are up at dozens of locations across Milwaukee – including all public schools, libraries, police district stations and Fiserv Forum.

"It always a thought in the back of any parents' head is where, when they are going to feed their kids and how or when their next meal is going to come, so this is awesome," said Fawn Hutchinson.

Organizations like The Salvation Army, Hunger Task Force and Feeding America have food pantries. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has resources and information available about FoodShare, which is what SNAP is called in Wisconsin.

If you would like to help those in need, there are a number of places to donate food around Milwaukee – including all Milwaukee Public Schools, all Milwaukee Public Libraries and all Milwaukee Police Department district stations. A full list is available on the city's website.

In the event of a food emergency, text MKEfood to 898-211, call 211, or visit the IMPACT, Inc. website.