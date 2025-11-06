article

The Brief Milwaukee County supervisors approved $150,000 for emergency food aid. It comes as food assistance benefits are delayed due to the government shutdown. FoodShare provides grocery money for nearly 700,000 people in Wisconsin.



With federal food assistance benefits delayed due to the ongoing government shutdown, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday unanimously approved $150,000 for emergency food aid.

Emergency food

What they're saying:

The money comes from a county contingency fund. During the meeting, Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson said families in Milwaukee County are struggling to put food on the table and food pantries are being stretched thin.

Supervisor Anne O'Connor said there is a lot of anxiety for some families. She, along with other supervisors, hopes the resolution will get the attention of state and federal officials.

"At the federal level, they let us down, and that's both sides of the aisle. We're not picking sides here, both sides should be solving this problem," said Supervisor Steve Taylor. "Then in Madison, they've also let us down. There is billions of dollars in surplus, and they're not solving this. My thoughts on contingencies have always been for emergencies, and to me there's no bigger emergency than someone starving."

What's next:

The county will now work to identify the people with the greatest need for food assistance and work with the Department of Health and Human Services to get that assistance out.

Wisconsin FoodShare

By the numbers:

The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or FoodShare as it's called in Wisconsin, provides grocery money for nearly 700,000 people in the state. Nationwide, it helps nearly 1 in 8 Americans.

According to USA Facts, 21% of households in Wisconsin's 4th District, which is centered on Milwaukee, get SNAP benefits. Statewide, about 18% of households with children receive benefits. USA Facts also found Wisconsin is 23rd of 51 states (plus the District of Columbia) in terms of share of the population who receive SNAP benefits.

Assistance with food

What you can do:

If you would like to help those in need, there are a number of places to donate food around Milwaukee – including all Milwaukee Public Schools, all Milwaukee Public Libraries and all Milwaukee Police Department district stations. A full list is available on the city's website. The Milwaukee Health Department said Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will collect donations and distribute items to local food pantries.

Organizations like The Salvation Army, Hunger Task Force and Feeding America have food pantries. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has resources and information available about FoodShare.

In the event of a food emergency, text MKEfood to 898-211, call 211, or visit the IMPACT, Inc. website.