Slot machine scam, North Carolina men charged with computer crimes

Slot machines are supposed to be games of chance, but prosecutors accuse several people of trying to game the system across counties.

"When the machine ‘went down’ after they broke it, and found out I was coming, they left," said Jake Sibler, owner of the Network Bar.

Silber and his family have been in the bar business for generations. So…he's seen a lot.

"This is the second time I've had a problem with this. Somebody else tried to come in and print their own receipt. But that did not work out," Sibler added. "This is the first time this has actually happened to me."

Incident details

What we know:

Last Wednesday night, April 9, prosecutors say three men and a woman came into the bar.

Two of the men went to machines, while the third and the woman started a fight.

As it was going on, one of the men said he wanted to cash out, while a second man said the machine froze.

The accused

"I told her to keep them there, pay them. $100 is worth catching these guys, if this is the crew that’s been doing this," said Sibler.

"This is a first. I don’t think I’ve seen this charge before. But I’ve been educated today," said Milwaukee County Circuit Court Commissioner Barry Phillips.

Three men - all from North Carolina - are charged with felony computer crimes, accused of using or being part of a scheme to use devices to add credits to slot machines and then steal fake winnings.

Jamming devices

West Allis police say jamming devices were found in Montare Goodman's rental vehicle.

"It’s akin to a smoking gun," added Phillips.

West Allis police say groups of people from out of state, primarily North Carolina, have been using jamming devices at both Milwaukee County and suburban bars.

Earlier in April, prosecutors in Waukesha County say two men, Erik Nelson and Lamar McCaskill, stole thousands of dollars from at least three Muskego locations, including a bowling alley and two bars.

Other bars targeted

Filings say Erik Nelson was arrested in Shorewood.

Muskego police say a second defendant, Lamar McCaskill, is on the run.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Two men charged in Milwaukee County haven't made their first court appearances.

Goodman's bond is set at $7,500. He's due back in court next week.