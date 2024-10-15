Slinger High School bomb threat, 14-year-old suspect arrested

article

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a bomb threat made against Slinger High School. Police said the suspect admitted to making the threat, which was posted on Snapchat. The superintendent said the suspect made the threat because he was "bored."



Slinger police arrested a 14-year-old boy who admitted to making a bomb threat against Slinger High School on Monday.

The police department said the 14-year-old is from Milwaukee County and said he posted the threat on Snapchat. The investigation determined it was a "totally random act" – and the suspect has no ties to Slinger, its schools or its students.

Jim Curler, the school district's superintendent, said the suspect made the threat because he was "bored."

The threat prompted evacuations at both Slinger High School and Slinger Elementary School. The all-clear was given Monday after the buildings were evacuated and police swept both facilities out of an abundance of caution.

The Slinger Police Department said it will refer charges of disorderly conduct and terrorist threats to the Washington County Juvenile Intake Office.