Slinger High School evacuated, social media bomb threat; 'not considered credible'

article

The Brief Slinger High School was evacuated on Monday, Oct. 14, due to a social media post indicating a bomb threat at the school. The district does not consider the threat credible, but is evacuating "out of an abundance of caution."



Slinger High School on Monday, Oct. 14 was evacuated due to a social media post indicating a bomb threat targeting the high school.

According to the Slinger School District, some students at Slinger High School received a social media post.

The school district goes on to say that no other schools in the district have been targeted.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The district does not consider it a credible threat, given the prevalence of "swatting" incidents, but are acting out of an abundance of caution.

Slinger High School and Slinger Elementary School students will be dismissed early, and the building will undergo a thorough sweep by law enforcement.

All Slinger Elementary students will be taken to Slinger Middle School immediately, where parents can pick them up in the lower parking lot.

High school students with vehicles will be asked to leave the area immediately.

High school students who use bus transportation will be transported home by Riteway.

All other schools will proceed as normal and will not evacuate. However, if you would like to pick up your child, please make arrangements with your school's office staff.

The school district will provide an update once the building sweep is complete.