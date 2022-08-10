Slender Man stabbing; Geyser's early release bid withdrawn

article

Morgan Geyser, charged in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, has withdrawn a bid seeking early release from her 40-year commitment at a state mental health facility.

Court documents show a judge on Tuesday, Aug. 9 approved the letter submitted by Geyser's attorneys requesting that the petition for her release be withdrawn.

Geyser's request in June followed a successful request by Anissa Weier in 2021 – the two were charged in stabbing of a classmate, Payton Leutner, when they were all minors. Weier was released on home GPS monitoring last September.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As part of the request for early release, doctors were to examine Geyser, 20, and submit a report to the court. That report would then have determined if she could be released early and under what conditions; it would have been due later this month.

Geyser stabbed Leutner repeatedly as Weier urged her on. They claimed it was to appease Slender Man, a fictional horror character.

Leutner was left for dead, but crawled out of the woods and was found by a bicyclist. Weier and Geyser were later found walking along Interstate 94. They later pleaded guilty, but were committed to the state mental health facility for treatment.