Slender Man stabbing; Geyser's early release bid withdrawn

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Morgan Geyser appears in Waukesha County court on June 23, 2022.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Morgan Geyser, charged in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, has withdrawn a bid seeking early release from her 40-year commitment at a state mental health facility.

Court documents show a judge on Tuesday, Aug. 9 approved the letter submitted by Geyser's attorneys requesting that the petition for her release be withdrawn.

Geyser's request in June followed a successful request by Anissa Weier in 2021 – the two were charged in stabbing of a classmate, Payton Leutner, when they were all minors. Weier was released on home GPS monitoring last September.

As part of the request for early release, doctors were to examine Geyser, 20, and submit a report to the court. That report would then have determined if she could be released early and under what conditions; it would have been due later this month.

Geyser stabbed Leutner repeatedly as Weier urged her on. They claimed it was to appease Slender Man, a fictional horror character.

Leutner was left for dead, but crawled out of the woods and was found by a bicyclist. Weier and Geyser were later found walking along Interstate 94. They later pleaded guilty, but were committed to the state mental health facility for treatment.