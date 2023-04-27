Silver Alert: Sheboygan woman never arrived at hair appointment

article

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for 75-year-old Sheila Simenz of Sheboygan who left home for a hair appointment and never arrived there.

Simenz is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 130 pounds with hazel eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue/black vest and blue jeans.

Simenz left home around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. She was driving a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Wisconsin plates 751-FDM. Her last known location was in the Waukesha County area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call Sheboygan police: 920-459-3333 (ext. 1)