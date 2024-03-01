Silver Alert: Racine man missing, left home without medication

article

A Silver Alert was issued for missing 73-year-old Paul Segovia of Racine – last seen Friday morning, March 1 near Ohio and Washington.

Segovia is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and short, gray hair. He walks with a "shuffle" and uses a red walker, police said – adding that the only available photo of him is from 20 years ago.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said Segovia left home on foot Friday morning without his medication and could become ill.

Anyone with information on Segovia's whereabouts is asked to call the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7811.