Silver Alert: Oak Creek police seek missing 90-year-old man

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old Oak Creek man, Travis Adler. He was last seen near 5th and Lake Vista Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15. His vehicle was spotted near 35th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee just before noon.



The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help in finding a missing 90-year-old, Travis Adler.

Adler was last seen in the area of 5th and Lake Vista Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

His vehicle was spotted in Milwaukee just before noon (see further down).

Authorities say he left his home and mentioned he needed to go to work. He formerly worked in New Berlin at the Toolrite Manufacturing Company.

Description

What we know:

Travis Adler is a male, white, 90 years old, about 6" tall and weighing about 195 lbs.

He has blue eyes, hair that is gray and short, and he has a full gray beard.

He was last seen wearing an unknown color plaid shirt (flannel), black sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and it is unknown if he is wearing his glasses.

Vehicle description

What we know:

Adler was last seen driving a 2018 black Nissan Altima with Wisconsin plates ASK9372.

An example picture is provided.

His vehicle was spotted going northbound in the area of 35th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee at 11:52 a.m.

Example picture: black Nissan Altima

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.