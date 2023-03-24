Silver Alert canceled: Watertown man found safe

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued Friday for Graeme Gossett of Watertown has been canceled. He has been found safe.

The original missing person report is available below.

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 87-year-old Graeme Gossett of Watertown – last seen Friday, March 24 around 4:45 p.m.

Gossett was last seen leaving his home on New Castle Court driving a red 1987 Corvette with no license plates. Police said the vehicle had roughly three-fourths of a tank of gas when he left.

Police said Gossett recently moved to Watertown from the state of Oregon and is unfamiliar with the area. He gets lost easily, and it is unknown where he may have gone.

At the time officers were taking the missing person report, a Dodge County sheriff's deputy had contact with someone matching his description who was asking for directions in Neosho.

Gossett is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with blue yes, gray hair and a mustache and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.