Silver Alert: Missing Milwaukee man last seen at VA

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Milwaukee man last seen at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Monday, Nov. 22.

Marvin Britton, 72, was last seen entering a gray van, exiting the property with the assistance of a female.

He may be in the area near Richards and Burleigh in Milwaukee.

He could be in a Dodge Town and Country van with unknown license plate number.

He's 6'2" tall and weighs 300 pounds. He is bald with a goatee and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray zippered sweatshirt jacket, gray sweatpants and a Vietnam veterans hat that's black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

