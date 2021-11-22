Silver Alert: Missing Milwaukee man last seen at VA
article
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Milwaukee man last seen at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Monday, Nov. 22.
Marvin Britton, 72, was last seen entering a gray van, exiting the property with the assistance of a female.
He may be in the area near Richards and Burleigh in Milwaukee.
He could be in a Dodge Town and Country van with unknown license plate number.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
He's 6'2" tall and weighs 300 pounds. He is bald with a goatee and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray zippered sweatshirt jacket, gray sweatpants and a Vietnam veterans hat that's black.
Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.
Advertisement