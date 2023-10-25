Silver Alert canceled: Milwaukee man with dementia found safe

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was James Brunette has been canceled. He has been found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

A Silver Alert was issued for missing 84-year-old man Milwaukee James Brunette on Wednesday, Oct. 25. He responds to "Jim."

Milwaukee police said Brunette was last seen around noon Wednesday near 24th and Lloyd. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 200 pounds with gray balding hair. Police said the provided image of him above was taken 20 years ago.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brunette was diagnosed with dementia three years ago, police said, and does not have a phone or a vehicle. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Brunette's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7232.