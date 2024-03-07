Silver Alert; missing Milwaukee man found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Michael Chesley has been found safe.

Read the original report:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Milwaukee man deemed vulnerable.

Police said 69-year-old Michael T. Chesley was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, near 75th and Congress.

Chesley is described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has gray and brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers winter hat, a Packers scarf, a coat and dark pajama pants.

Chesley is said to be on foot and uses a walker.

Police said he is believed to have dementia or another form of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s sensitive crimes division at 414-935-7405 from 8 a.m. to midnight or 414-935-7360 from midnight to 8 a.m.