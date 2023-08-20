Silver Alert canceled: Menomonee Falls woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Menomonee Falls police said Matteson has been found safe.

Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 75-year-old Janice Matteson.

Matteson was last seen at her residence in Menomonee Falls on Friday, Aug. 18, around 10:30 p.m.

She checked into the Embassy Motel in Franklin on Friday and checked out during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 19. In the last 24 hours; her vehicle has been seen in Greenfield, West Allis and Milwaukee. Matteson is driving a 2014 Honda Civic with Wisconsin License plate number ASY-1542.

Janice Matteson car

Matteson is a white female weighing 140 pounds, 5'2" tall, with blue eyes and blond neck-length hair. She wears glasses.

If you have any information on Matteson's whereabouts, please get in touch with the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

