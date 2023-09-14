Silver Alert: Evelyn Kendall last seen at Motel 6 in Glendale

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for Evelyn Kendall, 70, of Glendale. She was last seen Wednesday night, Sept. 13 around 6 p.m.

Evelyn left the Motel 6 on Port Washington Road in Glendale to get food and did not return. Her vehicle, a 2014 Black Hyundai Santa Fe, NC license plate HD2088R, was spotted driving in the northern Milwaukee County area.

She is described as a female, white, 5'9" tall, 250 pounds, brown eyes and short hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.

Evelyn Kendall

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.