Siblings struck during fireworks show in Menomonee Falls

A July 3rd fireworks display in Menomonee Falls turns deadly.

For the past few years, Ben and Emily Reimers have been core members of the Falls Baptist Church – arriving as students and eventually becoming teachers.

"Quiet, but very loving servants of the Lord," said Pastor Wayne Van Gelderen.

Menomonee Falls fireworks incident; brother, sister struck

On Sunday night, July 3, the Reimers joined about 150 members of their church community in the parking lots of the Pick 'n Save on Appleton Avenue. During the finale, tragedy hit.

"This car came roaring into our section there and struck Emily and then Ben and then veered off and went into the woods," the pastor said.

Pastor Wayne Van Gelderen

24-year-old Ben Reimers died from his injuries. Emily Reimers was seriously hurt.

Police say an 18-year-old driver unintentionally hit the brother and sister.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"You can go anywhere and there’s tears. But we’re OK because Ben knew the Lord. He walked with God," Van Gelderen said.

The pastor said Emily, a preschool teacher, has a long road to recovery.

"She turned the corner right away. She had two major surgeries on Tuesday and Wednesday, and she’s recovering from that," the pastor said.

Van Gelderen said it is a miracle no one else was hurt.

"We look at a diagram of what happened, and we definitely see God’s hand in protecting," the pastor said. "God is good and we believe that. We have experienced His comfort."

Menomonee Falls fireworks incident; brother, sister struck

Menomonee Falls police are investigating this incident but do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.