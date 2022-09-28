Shots fired into unoccupied vehicle near 35th and Vliet

Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 35th and Vliet. It happened at approximately 9:20 p.m.

According to police, the suspect fired shots into an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.