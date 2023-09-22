Shots fired at Milwaukee police; Donnie Williams sentenced, 27 years

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Donnie Williams on Thursday, Sept. 21 to 27 years in prison plus an additional 10 years of extended supervision following his conviction on all charges associated with shooting at police near 23rd and Locust in May 2022.

A jury found Williams guilty in June of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Case details

Police were called to the area of 24th and Burleigh in Milwaukee for a complaint of a person with a gun. While responding, an officer spotted a man matching that person's description, got out of the squad car and chased the man on foot for approximately three blocks. The man has since been identified as Williams.

The foot chase was captured on the officer's body camera, a criminal complaint states. After running the three blocks, with the officer roughly 10 feet behind the man, the complaint states Williams crossed the street and turned and pointed a gun at the officer – firing "at least five" shots. Seven casings believed to have been fired by the man were recovered.

Shooting near 23rd and Locust, Milwaukee

The officer returned fire and took cover behind a car. The man kept running and got away before additional officers responded.

Police later spoke with a man who lives near 24th and Burleigh. The man told police that Williams was arguing with a woman and touching his gun. Williams left after 911 was called, and his description was provided to the police. After hearing the gunshots that later ensued, the man who spoke to police "assumed" Williams was involved.