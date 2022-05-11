Shots fired at Milwaukee officers near 23rd and Locust

Milwaukee police are searching for an armed suspect who fired upon officers near 23rd and Locust on Tuesday evening, May 10.

Officials say around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a "subject with a gun" complaint near 24th and Chambers. When they arrived on the scene, officers encountered an armed individual who fled on foot.

The officers pursued the individual on foot – until they reached the area near 23rd and Locust. Officers verbally identified themselves and gave numerous verbal commands for the individual to stop. Officials say the suspect turned and discharged a firearm at the officers who, after being fired upon, returned fire.

A news release says it is unknown whether the individual was struck by gunfire. Officers did not capture him. The officers involved in this gunfire exchange were not hurt.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

