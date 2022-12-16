Shorewood woman accused of spitting on teen headed to trial

A Shorewood woman accused of spitting on a protesting teen in the summer of 2020 will go to trial in April.

Stephanie Rapkin, 67, is charged with disorderly conduct for the original incident. She is also charged for a confrontation with police who later searched her home.

Some key evidence against Rapkin was ruled inadmissible by the court Friday, Dec. 16. A judge determined any evidence gathered after police entered her home is inadmissible – including video of her allegedly resisting arrest.

The video of the original incident, which prosecutors say shows her spit on the teen, will be allowed at trial. Despite the video, Rapkin has denied having done that.

"I did not spit on him," she said in July. She requested a trial at that time.

Prosecutors said Rapkin spit on Eric Lucas, who was 17 years old at the time. He was among a group protesting after George Floyd's death. It was also the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.