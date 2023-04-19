Shorewood woman accused of spitting on teen; trial nears end

The trial of the Shorewood woman accused of spitting in a teenager's face during protests in June 2020 could go to the jury on Wednesday, April 19.

Stephanie Rapkin, 67, is charged with disorderly conduct. Her attorney does not deny his client spit at the protester, but says it was self-defense.

Rapkin on the stand

Rapkin took the stand on Tuesday, telling the court she was driving home and tried to make a U-turn.

"I’m trying to get out of there as carefully as I can without hurting anybody, by turning my car and doing a U-turn. They’re yelling at me, and they're saying almost hit bicyclist and I freaked out. I jumped out of the car. I left everything behind," Rapkin said.

Rapkin started walking toward the marchers.

"I felt unsafe instantly. People were following; people were yelling," Rapkin said.

Rapkin said she was trying to get into a nearby parking garage.

"I was afraid. I didn’t know what to do. There was nobody to call, or scream for help. They ran towards me pretty aggressively," Rapkin testified.

Stephanie Rapkin

Rapkin does not deny she spit at a teenager.

"He said, ‘(expletive), move your car,’" Rapkin said.

"Did you spit towards him?" Cotton asked.

"I did, to get him away from me," Rapkin answered.

Rapkin says she was still receiving cancer treatment; afraid of falling ill at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She testified that she spit towards the ground.

"I wanted to put a mark on the ground," Rapkin said.

"In your testimony, you would agree, that you said you spit on the ground," asked Griffin.

"Yes," answered Rapkin.

On cross-examination, the prosecutor said Rapkin never told police she spit at the ground.

"When the officer said you spit on the kid, you said because he was in my face like this, right? That's what you told him?" Griffin asked.

"Right. Inartful," replied Rapkin.

Stephanie Rapkin

"Inartful?" Griffin asked.

"Inartful," Rapkin said.

"OK, but not inaccurate?" Griffin asked.

"And inaccurate," Rapkin replied.

"There we go," Griffin said.

Rapkin was the only witness the defense called. The defense rested its case Tuesday afternoon.

Eric Lucas on the stand

Earlier Tuesday, Eric Lucas was called back to the stand. He was 17 years old in June 2020 – and was part of that protest in Shorewood.

Prosecutors say Rapkin could have removed herself from the situation, but instead walked towards the protesters and Lucas.

Eric Lucas

"Did she spit at the ground?" asked James Griffin, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney.

"No," answered Lucas.

Rapkin's attorney asked Lucas if he exaggerated the events when police eventually came and talked to him.

"You’re also seeking monetary award because you’re now disabled, right? We already agreed with that?" Cotton said.

"Yes," Lucas answered.

Wednesday in court

The state intends to call at least one rebuttal witness – and the jury could get the case as early as Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.