Shorewood squad stolen, man arrested stole squad in December

A Shorewood police squad was stolen on Tuesday evening, May 30, and police said the man arrested stole a Milwaukee police vehicle in December.

It happened near Capitol and Estabrook around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said during a traffic stop, the man, 34, entered the vehicle and drove off.

The squad was found abandoned near Fratney and Capitol. It was not damaged.

Milwaukee police arrested the 34-year-old a short time later. According to police, he was identified as the same person who stole a Milwaukee squad in December 2022.



