Shorewood police officer, another driver hurt in Milwaukee crash

article

A Shorewood police officer and another driver were hurt in a crash at the intersection of E. Capitol Drive and N. Holton Street on Thursday morning, June 20.

Officials say the officer was responding around 10:20 a.m. to a request for additional police units when the crash occurred. The officer was operating in emergency mode at the time and had the emergency lights and siren activated during the collision, officials said.

The officer and the driver of a second vehicle were taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

No arrests have been made.

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to the scene and conducted the crash investigation.