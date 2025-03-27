Shorewood police chase, vehicle crashes into tree; driver extricated
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - A police chase in Shorewood on Thursday morning, March 27 ended in a crash. The driver was extricated from the vehicle after striking a tree.
Police chase & crash
The backstory:
According to police, around 2:45 a.m. an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Oakland Avenue and Edgewood Avenue.
The vehicle was estimated to be traveling at approximately 75 miles per hour, police say.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle failed to yield and fled northbound. During the pursuit, the fleeing driver lost control and struck a tree in the area of Oakland Avenue and Olive Street.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by responding emergency personnel. The individual was then transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
What's next:
The Shorewood Police Department is investigating the incident. Charges of reckless driving and fleeing an officer will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Shorewood Police Department.