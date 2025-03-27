Shorewood police chase, vehicle crashes into tree; driver extricated

article

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning, March 27 following a police chase and crash in Shorewood. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle fled northbound. During the pursuit, the vehicle lost control and struck a tree.



Police chase & crash

The backstory:

According to police, around 2:45 a.m. an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Oakland Avenue and Edgewood Avenue.

The vehicle was estimated to be traveling at approximately 75 miles per hour, police say.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle failed to yield and fled northbound. During the pursuit, the fleeing driver lost control and struck a tree in the area of Oakland Avenue and Olive Street.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by responding emergency personnel. The individual was then transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

What's next:

The Shorewood Police Department is investigating the incident. Charges of reckless driving and fleeing an officer will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.