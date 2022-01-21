Shorewood High School cancels exams, COVID disruptions noted

article

Shorewood High School canceled final exams, opting to allow students to use that time to focus on other things, the principal told FOX6 News.

In a statement, Principal Timothy Kenney said the change in plans will allow students to catch up on work that was missed since winter break. He said "many" students have become sick, had to quarantine or isolate, or care for sick family members during that time. COVID-19 cases spiked over through the holidays.

There was concern that a traditional exam week would harm students' grades and "not be a true assessment" of their work, Kenney said.

This decision was made in collaboration with the Shorewood High School Leadership Team, which is composed of a teacher leader from each department.