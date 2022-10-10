Shooting outside Milwaukee James Madison High School

Milwaukee fire officials were called to a report of a shooting Monday, Oct. 10 outside James Madison High School near 83rd and Florist.

MFD officials said the person injured refused transport to the hospital.

A Milwaukee Public Schools' spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6 News:

"This afternoon some individuals engaged in an altercation outdoors on school property. This happened after school hours. The Milwaukee Police Department was immediately called.

As soon as staff became aware of the situation, any students remaining on the property were brought inside. No one was allowed in or out of the building until police determined it was safe.

Rumors that an MPS student was injured by a weapon are not true.

Student and staff safety is our top priority. We have systems in place to respond to many types of emergencies, and we always take action to ensure that our students are as safe as possible."

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for more information.