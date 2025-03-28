Shooting kills Milwaukee mother, wounds sister; woman pleads not guilty

article

The Brief April Miller pleaded not guilty on Friday, March 29 to charges associated with a shooting that happened outside a bar on the city's far northwest side. Brenisha Butcher died as a result of the shooting. Butcher's younger sister was wounded. The judge found probable cause to bind Miller over for trial.



A Milwaukee woman pleaded not guilty on Friday, March 28 to charges associated with a shooting that happened Sunday, March 16 outside a bar on the city's far northwest side. The accused is April Miller is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury.

Before Miller entered the not guilty pleas on Friday, the judge heard testimony in a preliminary hearing from a detective. The court then found probable cause to bind Miller over for trial.

Case details

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 16. Brenisha Butcher, a 33-year-old mother of four, died. Milwaukee police said a 30-year-old victim was shot, wounded and taken to a hospital. The family said that victim was Butcher's younger sister, Brittney.

Scene outside Bar 107 Sports Bar and Grill near 107th and Granville

According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived at the scene and found a white Volkswagen that appeared to have crashed into a parked vehicle across the street from the bar. Brenisha was found dead in the driver's seat. Brittney told police someone shot at them from another vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Surveillance video from the bar captured portions of the shooting. The complaint states the victims' white Volkswagen was parked on 107th Street behind a gray Nissan SUV. The Volkswagen pulled up next to the driver's side of the Nissan. Moments later, the video showed the Volkswagen drove forward and "almost immediately" crashed into a parked vehicle as the Nissan drove away.

Multiple witnesses said there was a fight at the bar that led to security kicking everyone out, according to court records. Miller and the victims were not involved in the fight, according to witnesses' statements.

Related article

The complaint states Miller got into the front passenger seat of the Nissan. One witness said people in the Volkswagen and Nissan were talking to each other when Miller pointed a gun at the Volkswagen and fired multiple times. Another witness identified Miller as the shooter from a photo lineup.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Detectives later recovered a gun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting. Court filings said Miller was arrested two days after the shooting "hiding out in a hotel room."

What's next:

Miller is due back in court for a scheduling conference on April 11.