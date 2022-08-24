Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee

article

Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24.

The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.