Sherman Park shooting: Boy wounded, Milwaukee men sentenced

The second of two Milwaukee men convicted in the 2022 shooting of a 14-year-old boy has been sentenced.

Monreal Zollicoffer, 20, was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation of harboring/aiding a felon. He pleaded guilty to that charge last month.

Keith Allen, 18, was sentenced in May to six years in prison and five years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree reckless injury, and a gun charge was dismissed.

The victim was shot in the abdomen at Sherman Park last August. The sheriff's office said the victim flagged down deputies who were on patrol and said he was shot on the playground. He was taken to the hospital, underwent surgery and, ultimately, survived.

Based on a description of the suspect's car and other information, deputies arrested Allen and Zollicoffer.

A criminal complaint states the car was captured on camera entering the Sherman Park parking lot before the shooting and leaving minutes later. Surveillance cameras located in the park showed people running away from the car. The victim was seen running and extending his hand toward the car. One person, since identified as Allen, was hanging outside the front passenger window, holding out a gun with an extended magazine and pointing it toward the playground, per the complaint. He then got back inside the car before it drove off.

Detectives recovered 13 bullet casings from the parking lot along the path the car was seen traveling, the complaint states. The car was registered in Zollicoffer's name.

In an interview with police, the complaint states Zollicoffer said his car was stolen, but he did not report it. He said he heard gunshots near Sherman Park while looking for his car, which he found near 44th and Burleigh the day of the shooting. Once shown surveillance images and GPS information, the complaint states Zollicoffer admitted he drove through Sherman Park with a passenger, Allen. He claimed the people on the playground had been shooting at them.

A week after the shooting, the complaint states deputies saw Allen leave a home with a gun on his hip. The gun was recovered once Allen was taken into custody.