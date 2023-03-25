Expand / Collapse search

Sherman and Hampton fatal stabbing, man killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 58-year-old Milwaukee man was stabbed and killed near Sherman and Hampton on Saturday morning, March 25.

Milwaukee police said the stabbing took place around midnight. The victim died of his injuries at the scene.

Authorities are searching for the person who stabbed him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  