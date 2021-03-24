RCSO: Man to face 200+ charges in connection to sexual assaults

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of sexual assaults involving the same suspect -- identified as Shane Stanger, 46.

According to a news release, authorities have referred 195 specific charges to the district attorney's office in connection to the assaults. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling noted in a news conference that the suspect is expected to face "well over" 200 charges.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a sexual assault complaint in the Town of Rochester on Feb. 28. Deputies learned that the victim found numerous videos on a laptop of herself being sexually assaulted. The victim said she had no recollection of the assaults, and believed she was drugged. The victim made a copy of the videos and turned them over to deputies.

An investigation of Stanger's computer and cell phone, spawned by the Feb. 28 report, uncovered numerous assaults of the original victim as well as videos of an assault to two other victims -- one adult and one juvenile. There were also "several" videos of victims showering or using the restroom without their permission. Sheriff Schmaling added that victims range in age from 10 to 40 years old.

This is an ongoing investigation as additional charges from out-of-state are forthcoming. The pending charges, totaling 195, are as follows according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office:

2nd Degree Sexual Assault of an Unconscious Victim (87 Counts)

3rd Degree Sexual Assault (4 counts)

Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts)

Representations Depicting Nudity, Person Under 18 (3 Counts)

Representations Depicting Nudity (50 Counts)

Invasion of Privacy (49 Counts)

"I would ask any of our citizens, should they have any complaints, and they recognize this individual as somebody they may have encountered, or they feel they may have been drugged, or they don’t remember an encounter they had with him, please give us a call," said Sheriff Schmaling. "Let’s sort it out. Your call can be anonymous. We want to know what happened."

Two investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office have been assigned to this case. They can be reached at 262-636-3175 or 262-886-8443. Phone calls will remain confidential.