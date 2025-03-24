Sheridan Park shooting; West Allis man pleads guilty, amended charges

article

The Brief A West Allis man reached a plea deal tied to a Sheridan Park shooting in June 2024. Leon Chatman pleaded guilty to two of three charges against him – one, a lesser charge. Chatman is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.



A West Allis man pleaded guilty on Monday, March 24 to amended criminal charges tied to a shooting that happened at Sheridan Park in Cudahy in June 2024.

The accused is Leon Chatman. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated deliquent. In a plea deal, Chatman pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury and a single count of the firearm possession charge. The second firearm possession charge was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Chatman is now scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

Case details

What we know:

Per a criminal complaint filed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Sheridan Park on June 28, 2024, for a report of a man who was shot in the head. When they arrived on the scene, officers located the victim, who had been shot in the back of his head.

The 56-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. A CT scan confirmed the presence of a bullet fragment in his skull.

After he was medically treated, the victim told officers that he had been at the park that day with a friend he knew as "Red." He didn’t know Red’s real name, but knew him from meeting at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Detectives were able to identify "Red" as Leon Chatman.

The victim said on June 17, Chatman had loaned him about $40 for food after he lost his job. He said he and Chatman met up in the late afternoon on June 28.

Detectives later recovered a gun that preliminary testing showed was the same one that fired the recovered spent casing that day at the park.