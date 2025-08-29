Shooting at Sheboygan Meijer; victim flown to hospital, 3 arrested
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A man was shot at the Sheboygan Meijer store and flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday night, Aug. 29.
What they're saying:
Police said officers arrived at the store on Taylor Drive near Highway 23 and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.
The victim, a 22-year-old Sheboygan man, was taken to an area hospital before being flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.
Officers secured the scene and were able to get information from the victim that resulted in the arrests of three men from Outagamie County.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing. The Sheboygan Police Department plans to file charges with the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Sheboygan Police Department.