Shooting at Sheboygan Meijer; victim flown to hospital, 3 arrested

A man was shot at the Sheboygan Meijer store and flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday night, Aug. 29.

Police said officers arrived at the store on Taylor Drive near Highway 23 and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.

The victim, a 22-year-old Sheboygan man, was taken to an area hospital before being flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.

Officers secured the scene and were able to get information from the victim that resulted in the arrests of three men from Outagamie County.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Sheboygan Police Department plans to file charges with the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.