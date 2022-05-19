Sheboygan schools online threat, Arizona teen identified as suspect

article

Sheboygan police said a 14-year-old from Arizona has been identified as the suspect who made online threats directed at Sheboygan middle school students.

Police were made aware of a possible threat around 10 p.m. Sunday night, May 15. The threats were deemed non-credible Monday, having come from an "imposter account," and the investigation continued.

On Wednesday, police said, a search warrant was served at the Arizona teen's home and several items were seized. The 14-year-old admitted to creating the imposter account used to make the threats, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Sheboygan police anticipate the 14-year-old suspect will be referred to juvenile authorities in Arizona.