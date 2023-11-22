Sheboygan police seek man; wanted for domestic abuse incidents

article

Sheboygan police are asking for the public's help to locate and apprehend Nathaniel Cabrera.

A post on the Sheboygan Police Department Facebook page says Cabrera, 28, is wanted for a series of domestic abuse incidents – and is believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Cabrera is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing 205 pounds. Officials believe he is hiding out in the Sheboygan or Milwaukee area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have information about Cabrera or his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. Officials warn not to approach Cabrera or attempt to apprehend him.