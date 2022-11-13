Sheboygan house fire; 2 people displaced, 2 dogs dead

article

Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire near 11th and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 12. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m.

According to Sheboygan Fire Department, the first fire units arrived on the scene in two minutes and found smoke coming from the structure. Fire crews entered the home with hose lines to find a working fire in the stairwell, which they quickly extinguished.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During the search, crews discovered two dogs that were dead from smoke inhalation.

Fire crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours, completing an overhaul and checking for hot spots.

No residents were injured, but the upstairs residents were displaced, and the downstairs residents could reoccupy the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.