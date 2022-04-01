Sheboygan Falls mother jailed, accused in boy's assault

article

An 8-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition at Children's Wisconsin in Wauwatosa – and police say his mother is the person who hurt him inside a Sheboygan Falls apartment building on March 30.

Officials revealed on Friday, April 1 that the mother was released from the hospital early Friday afternoon – and has been taken to the Sheboygan County Jail, where she was booked on two possible charges of attempted homicide.

The family of 8-year-old Oliver shared a picture of the boy on Friday. Members say they are trying to stay strong.

Sheboygan Falls police say Oliver's mother assaulted him on Wednesday. They are not releasing specifics about what happened. But they say the mother went to the hospital with "self-inflicted" injuries. Again, she has been released – and is now in the Sheboygan County Jail.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police say the second charge being sought stems from witness information of an "unreported incident." The boy's family told FOX6 News they do not know details of the second incident.

Police are not releasing the name of the mother because she has not been formally charged. Those charges in this matter are being reviewed by the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.