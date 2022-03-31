Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan Falls boy assaulted, mother arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:29AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Sheboygan Falls police hold news conf.

Sheboygan Falls police on Thursday, March 31 provided an update on an 8-year-old child that was taken to the hospital from the Plank Trail apartment building in Sheboygan Falls Wednesday evening, March 30.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - An 8-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being found unresponsive in an apartment on Park Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls Wednesday evening, March 30. Police say the child was assaulted by his mother – identified as a 41-year-old woman. 

The child's father was in the apartment at the time of the assault and called 911 and then started life-saving measures. 

The child was initially transported to Saint Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. He was later transported to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, where he is still being treated. He is currently in critical condition. 

The female subject was transported to the hospital with self-inflicted injuries and remains at the hospital. 

Police say there was a second child, a family member, in the apartment at the time of the incident. That child was not injured. 

The father is cooperating with the investigation.  

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department is currently in contact with the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office regarding charges for the 41-year-old woman. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said there is no danger to the public, and they are not looking for any suspects.

8-year-old unresponsive in Sheboygan Falls, woman also hurt
article

8-year-old unresponsive in Sheboygan Falls, woman also hurt

An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital from the Plank Trail apartment building in Sheboygan Falls Wednesday evening.

Menomonee Falls Costco theft; Dell computer stolen
article

Menomonee Falls Costco theft; Dell computer stolen

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Costco on Wednesday, March 30.

Old license plate haunts woman; got citations, tollway violations

Contact 6 looks into how to avoid being haunted by old license plates. It’s a step that could save you money and frustration.