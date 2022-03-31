Sheboygan Falls boy assaulted, mother arrested

An 8-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being found unresponsive in an apartment on Park Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls Wednesday evening, March 30. Police say the child was assaulted by his mother – identified as a 41-year-old woman.

The child's father was in the apartment at the time of the assault and called 911 and then started life-saving measures.

The child was initially transported to Saint Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. He was later transported to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, where he is still being treated. He is currently in critical condition.

The female subject was transported to the hospital with self-inflicted injuries and remains at the hospital.

Police say there was a second child, a family member, in the apartment at the time of the incident. That child was not injured.

The father is cooperating with the investigation.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department is currently in contact with the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office regarding charges for the 41-year-old woman.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said there is no danger to the public, and they are not looking for any suspects.