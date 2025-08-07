Sheboygan County crashes; at least 15 vehicles involved, heavy fog

The Brief Heavy fog played a role in a multi-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County on Thursday, Aug. 7. It happened on State Highway 23 near Sunset Road in the Town of Sheboygan Falls. Serious life-threatening injuries were reported at the first crash scene.



At least 15 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes in Sheboygan County on Thursday, Aug. 7. Heavy fog played a role in the crash.

9-vehicle crash

What we know:

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to State Highway 23 in the area of Sunset Road in the Town of Sheboygan Falls after receiving numerous 911 calls reporting multiple vehicles crashing.

As deputies arrived, they determined there were at least nine vehicles involved in a crash on State Highway 23 eastbound at Sunset Road.

Visibility at the time in this area was less than 1/10 mile due to heavy morning fog.

6-vehicle crash

What we know:

As crews began to close the scene down and redirect traffic, another six-vehicle accident occurred west of the first scene.

Initial investigation indicated that a single vehicle was crossing State Highway 23 at Sunset Road in the fog and caused the initial crash.

Life-threatening injuries were reported at the first crash scene.

What's next:

The scene is currently under active investigation and will be reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.